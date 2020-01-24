GOOSE LAKE — Northeast Elementary School, 1450 370th Ave., will host a blood drive from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the school cafeteria. Donors who last gave on or before Dec. 5 are eligible to donate. For more information about blood donating call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at 1-800-747-5401. To donate contact Desiree Driscoll at (563) 577-2249 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use the code 2932 to locate this drive.
