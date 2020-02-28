GOOSE LAKE — Northeast High School, 1450 370th Ave., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school gym. Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 8 are eligible to give at this drive. For more information call Chase Burken at (563) 321-6447.
typed 2-28 NORTHEAST TO HOST BLOOD DRIVE MARCH 4
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Renee' Sampson Fox, 61 of Clinton, died Saturday, February 22nd at Genesis East Hospital Davenport. Cremation rites will be accorded with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Complete obituary at www.papefh.com
Allen S. Judd 76 of Prairie Du Chien, WI, formerly of Clinton, passed away Saturday, February 22nd at Mayo Clinic Healthy Systems in LaCrosse, WI. Further arrangements are pending with Pape Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former New Yorkers offer Clinton a sweet deal
- Film crew coming to Clinton to highlight Eric Hosette, community support
- Timken Drives plans to move auger operations to Clinton
- Jobs are coming to Clinton
- Two graduate from alternative high school
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Camanche looks at building roundabout
- Winter storm shifting south and east of Clinton
- Chief: Fulton battling methamphetamine problem
- Fire marshal remembers tragedy 10 years later
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.