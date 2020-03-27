GOOSE LAKE — The Northeast Elementary School will host a blood drive from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Goose Lake City Hall Community Room (Old School). Donors who last gave blood on or before Feb. 6 are eligible to donate at this drive. For more information or to schedule an appointment call Beth Hancock (563) 349-1644.
typed 3-27 NORTHEAST TO HOST BLOOD DRIVE THURSDAY April 2
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Kenneth Hagge, age 90 of Clinton, died Friday, March 27th. In following Kenneth's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Donald L. Funke, 57, of Clinton passed away Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Wayne E. Schneider, 76, of Preston, passed away Wednesday, March 25th, 2020. A private family funeral will be held at St John's Lutheran Church in Preston. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- First COVID-19 case confirmed in Clinton County
- Food left on stove destroys home
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- CGH Medical Center closes clinics temporarily
- Clinton companies adjust to new procedures
- Sheriff issues rules to apply or renew weapons permits
- Holly's Dogs grand opening on the horizon
- Jumping off bridge launched careers of siblings in 1930s Clinton
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- MercyOne Clinton nurse recognized as one of Iowa's Great Nurses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.