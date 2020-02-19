ROCKFORD, ILL. — The 40th annual Rockford Home Show will be held Friday through Sunday at the Indoor Sports Center/Expo ISC, Mercyhealth Sportscore Two, 8800 E. Riverside Blvd. Show hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be new products, services, ideas, concepts and expertise on interior and exterior design and backyard design exhibits. Family fun will include birds of prey, balloon twisting lessons, kids gardening projects and building projects, bouncy house, scales and tales, a wildlife rehabilitation and education center, face painting and more. Visitors can also get items appraised from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Parking is also free. For more information visit www.showtimeproductions.net or call (815) 871-7469.

Tags