GOOSE LAKE - The Goose Lake Jr. Feeders Alumni 47th annual pancake breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Millennium, Highway 136 in Goose Lake. The breakfast will feature pancakes, eggs, sausage, toast and cinnamon rolls. Cost is 48 for adults, $4 for children 4 to 10 and toddlers are free. The event will also feature a bake sale, raffle and silent auction. All proceeds support the Goose Lake Jr. Feeders Club. Everyone is welcome to attend.

