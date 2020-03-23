ALBANY, ILL. — Due to the coronavirus, the annual St. Patrick's Catholic Church spaghetti supper on April 18 has been cancelled.
typed 3-23 ST PATS SPAGHETTI SUPPER CANCELLED
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Patricia A. Shafer, 82, of Clinton, passed away, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at MercyOne. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus continues to invade Illinois and Iowa
- Clinton mayor issues closure list, event guidelines
- Whiteside County residents preparing for the worst amid COVID-19 case
- CGH Medical Center closes clinics temporarily
- COVID-19 closures: Clinton County schools depend on guidance from State
- Illinois restaurants brace for financial fallout from mandated closing
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Clinton County closing buildings to public in response to COVID-19 concerns
- Illinois residents out and about despite coronavirus
- Camanche's Delzell, Easton Valley's Cornilsen highlight local all-state honors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.