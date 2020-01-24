CLINTON — The Stonectoft Women's Connection will meet for brunch and music from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. Speaker is Susan Keegan of DeWitt, music will be provided by the Unity High School Men's Quartet and Reeny Guemmer will demonstrate how to make pots out of newspapers for starter seedlings. All area women are invited. Cost is $10. Reservations can be made by contacting Donna at (563) 522-2826, however walk-ins are always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.