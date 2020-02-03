DIXON, ILL. — The 13th Annual Twin Rivers A.B.A.T.E. Motorcycle Swap Meet will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road (Rt. 38) in Dixon. The event will feature new and used parts, leathers and bikers clothes, motorcycle sings and posters and leather sewing, patches and repairs. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be available. Spaces are available for $25 each. Vendors can set up between 7 and 9 a.m. Early bird admission is $7. General admission is $5 and children 12 and under are free. Proceeds from the event will be used for education and the "Start Seeing Motorcycle" signs that are displayed. For more information call (815) 440-6018 or 488-4799.
