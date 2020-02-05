FULTON, ILL. — Unity Christian School has recently released their second quarter and semester honor rolls. Students achieving a grade point average of 3.67 to 4.0 for the second quarter honor roll include: seniors - Nathan Hopkins, Shawn Tegeler and Kyra Wicklund; juniors - Andrew Appel, Emma Gabbard, Garrett Hlubek and Sofia Scott; sophomores Ty Bickelhaupt, Lauren Steinhauer and Maizie Wicklund; freshmen - Gabe Marcum, Michelle Striley, Alli Tegeler, Katie Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby and Adam Woods; 8th grade - Beth Freeman, Luke Holesinger and Samm Wilbur; and 7th grade - Sophi Leathers, Isabella Middendorp and Nathan Woessner; 3.34 to 3.66 gpa: seniors- Aaron VanderEide and Josh Wiebenga; freshmen - Molly Meurs and Olivia Woessner; 8th grade - Anthony Bush and Emma Holesinger; and 7th grade - Jackson Paisley; 3.0 to 3.33 gpa: senior Aidan Steinhauer; freshmen - Daniel Bork, Andy Eslick, Sarah Freeman and Faith Pluister; 8th grade - Landon Crocker; and 7th grade - John Carter and Lilleigh Pluister.
Students named to the semester honor roll include:
3.67 to 4.0 for the second quarter honor roll include: seniors - Nathan Hopkins, Shawn Tegeler and Kyra Wicklund; juniors - Andrew Appel, Emma Gabbard, Garrett Hlubek and Sofia Scott;sophomores Ty Bickelhaupt, Lauren Steinhauer and Maizie Wicklund; freshmen - Gabe Marcum, Michelle Striley, Alli Tegeler, Katie Wilbur and Adam Woods;8th grade - Anthony Bush, Beth Freeman, Emma Holesinger, Luke Holesinger and Samm Wilbur; and 7th grade - Sophi Leathers and Isabella Middendorp;3.34 to 3.66 gpa: senior Josh Wiebenga; freshman Carrie Willoughby; and 7th grade Nathan Woessner; 3.0 to 3.33 gpa: seniors - Aidan Steinhauer and Aaron VanderEide; freshmen - Daniel Bork, Andy Eslick, Sarah Freeman, Molly Meurs, Faith Pluister and Olivia Woessner; 8th grade - Carson Bennett and Landon Crocker; and 7th grade - John Carter, Jackson Paisley and Lilleigh Pluister.
