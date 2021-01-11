CAMANCHE — St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 808 3rd St., will host a blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For more information or to make an appointment contact Alice Srp at (563) 259-1061 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use the code 1450.
