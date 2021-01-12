I am sure I speak for all of my neighbors here in the MillCreek Crossing Subdivision when I say I hope the city will send a snow plow out here to collect our taxes.
Dwight Wheelan
Clinton
Updated Service information for Margaret Pessman. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Emmanuel Reformed Church, Morrison. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Friday, January 15, 2021, at Emmanuel Reformed Church.
