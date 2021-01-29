FULTON, ILL. — Unity Christian school recently released their first semester honor roll. Students achieving a 3.67 to 4.0 grade point average include: seniors - Andrew Appel, Emma Gabbard, Garrett Hlubek, Sofia Scott and Eden Torres; juniors - Ty Bickelhaupt, Lauren Steinhauer and Maizie Wicklund; sophomores - Andy Eslick, Sarah Freeman, Marissa Gabbard, Gabe Marcum, Michelle Striley, Alli Tegeler, Katie Wilbur and Carrie Willoughby; freshmen - Beth Freeman, Luke Holesinger and Samm Wilbur; 8th grade - Sophi Leathers, Isy Middendorp and Nathan Woessner; 7th grade - Emily Merema, Levi Tegeler and Willow Torres; 3.34 to 3.66 gpa: sophomores - Molly Meurs, Faith Pluister and Olivia Woessner; 7th grade - Abigail Freeman and Abigail Middendorp; 3.0 to 3.33 gpa - senior - Weston Hintz; junior - Isaac Decker; sophomore - Daniel Bork; freshmen - Anthony Bush and Carter Marten; 8th grade - John Carter, Amber Eslick, Jackson Paisley, Lilleigh Pluister and Dylan Wilkinson; 7th grade - Graham Foust.
