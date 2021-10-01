LOW MOOR — The annual Living Faith Parish breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Low Moor Community Center. The menu will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, homemade sausage gravy, juice and coffee. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 4 to 12 and children 3 and under are free. The event will also feature a bake sale. A worship service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Low Moor United Methodist church and everyone is welcome to attend. For more information call the church at (563) 242-1439.

