DEWITT — The Central DeWitt Community High School Sparkling Sabers will be hosting a mini cheer camp for students in kindergarten through 8th grade in the high school competition gym. Students may be dropped off from 7:45 to 8 a.m. and then come back at 10:45 a.m. to see what they have learned. Cost is $25 per child or $30 per child which includes a set of mini purple poms. Registration is required by Oct. 5 and can be made by email victoria.schrage@cd-csd.org.

