CLINTON — The Boat Club Bridge bridge scores from Jenny's Diner recently are as follows: 1. Emily Delaney and Sherry Marlowe 5,250; 2. Maurita Marx and LuAnn Farrell 4,870; 3. Pat Miller and Elaine Fishwild 4,050; 4. Jodi Brown and Carol Frahm 3,690; 5. Marion Goerdt and Janice Wheelock 3,630; 6. Mary Duhr and Kasu Rickertsen 3,260; and 7. Helen Jennings and John Carlin 2,900. The next meeting will be held Friday Nov. 5 at Jenny's Diner.

