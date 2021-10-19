DEWITT — The Whereabouts Book Club meets at noon the 4th Tuesday of each month at the DeWitt Library, 917 5th Ave. They will be discussing the book Lights On The Sea by Miguel Reina. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library in advance. The Fireside Classics Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. also on the 4th Tueday of each month. They will be discussing Aldous Huxley's Brave New World. Copies are available for checkout at the library. There is no cost to join either book club and registration is not required.
