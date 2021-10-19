CLINTON — The Clinton Zone of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League held their Fall Rally recently in Grand Mound. Sheryl Zinda, Zone president, conducted the business meeting. A report was given on the Fall Retreat held in September with 75 LWML members attending. Frances Beer, delegate to the National LWML convention in Lexington, KY, gave an informative report on mission projects and meeting members from around the country. The next National Convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wis. The Iowa District LWML convention will be held June 2022 in Cedar Rapids. Election of officers was held at Joy Schmid will be the treasurer and Becky Gluesing, secretary. The Spring Rally will be held April 2022 in Lowden.
