DEWITT — Join Joan Reynolds for a Painting with Pink event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Genesis Medical Center basement. Advance tickets are $35 per person and includes board, paints and a glass of wine. Must be 21 and have valid ID. For more information contact Robin Krogman (563) 659-4233 or email krogmanrobin@genesishealth.com.
Sylvester Tebbe, Maquoketa, formerly of Spragueville, died Sunday, October 17, 2021. Funeral mass will be Thursday, October 21, at 11:00am at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Preston. Visitation will be 8:30am-10:45am prior to the service.
William McClain, 80, of Clinton passed away at MercyOne Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
