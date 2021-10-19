DEWITT —  Join Joan Reynolds for a Painting with Pink event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Genesis Medical Center basement. Advance tickets are $35 per person and includes board, paints and a glass of wine. Must be 21 and have valid ID. For more information contact Robin Krogman (563) 659-4233 or email krogmanrobin@genesishealth.com.

Tags

Trending Video