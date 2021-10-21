I can't believe that I stood beside Trump, a liar about the election. If you don't stand up for the truth, then you stand for nothing. Would you vote for someone who stands for the big lie?
Tomi Nielsen
Clinton
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clyde T. Ferguson, 84, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday at CGH Medical Center - Sterling. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.