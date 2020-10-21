CLINTON — Midwest Pets for Life will be holding a well bird clinic from 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at 129 4th Ave. S. Services will include grooming procedures, physical examinations, microchip implantations, diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions and more. This is a first come first served clinic. Masks are required. For more information call (563) 219-8024 or 249-2206 or email midwestpetsforlife@gmail.com.

