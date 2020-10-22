DEWITT- An audit report was recently released for the City of DeWitt. The City's receipts totaled $15,526,062 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 12.7 percent decrease from the prior year. Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2020 totaled $18,612,286, a 62.9 percent increase the prior year. The significant decrease in receipts is due to a decrease in operating grants, contributions and restricted interest, capital grants, contributions and restricted interest and decreased bond proceeds from the prior year. The increase in disbursements is due to the City paying off two bond issuances as well as increased capital project expenditures in the current year. The City's audit reported findings for FY20 which can be found on pages 58 through 60. A significant deficiency was reported for segregation of duties. In addition, immaterial non-compliance was reported for expenditures exceeding the amount budgeted in the health and social services function and deficit fund balances. Recommendations were provided to address each of the audit findings, all of which were repeated from the prior year. A copy of the audit report is available for review in the City Clerk's office, the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State's website, https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
