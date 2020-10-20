While Tom Determann was still in private industry and before he became an elected official, I remember attending meetings with him in Des Moines. At that time he was advocating for the growth and well being of Clinton county, an activity which he continues to this day. Although he has always been a strong voice for us, electing him Clinton County Supervisor four years ago has added to his effectiveness in the legislative setting. His business background provides a wide range of contacts on various state organizations. Statewide, Determann serves in leadership positions in the Association of Business and Industry (ABI), the Iowa Department of Transportation Freight Council and as US Highway 30 Coalition vice-president. Closer to home he is past chairman of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, serving each organization over 30 years. As Clinton County Supervisors Determann has exhibited fiscal responsibility over our taxpayer money, monitoring expenses as carefully as he did when the money belonged to his own company. This has resulted in a tax reduction of .50 per $1,000 of tax valuation for Clinton county homeowners. Because of his dedication to Clinton county and his demonstrated fiscal responsibility, Tom Determann has earned 4 more years as our Supervisors. i will be voting again for Determann and I hope you will too.
Carolyn Grimes
Clinton
