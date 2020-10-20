As any elected official, Tom Determann is and has been involved in many aspects of the community and gives generously of his time. He has earned the right to seek your vote for a second term as a Supervisor for Clinton County in the election on Nov. 3. As the former president of Determann Industries, he is well known throughout the county working with officials in cities, towns and the county itself in building and rebuilding the asphalt roadways that serve the Clinton county motorists. He has worked diligently with the Clinton Chamber of Commerce, the Clinton Regional Development Corporation, the Iowa/Illinois Highway Partnership, the Clinton Airport Commission and as a Clinton city councilman along with being an active member of the Clinton Rotary Club for 25 years. He has been an advocate in taking Clinton's highway needs before the Iowa Department of Transportation, championing Clinton's needs with Iowa's elected officials in Washington, DC and Clinton's elected officials in Des Moines. Tom's yard signs promoting his re-election the County Board of Supervisors advances the call for tax management and possible lower taxes for Clinton county residents. Many times Clinton county residents will find Tom casting the lone vote against issues that he believes will inordinately raise taxes or will not be an efficient use of the tax dollars of Clinton county residents. Clinton county has an outstanding person currently serving its citizens. He has and is working hard for Clinton county residents and would appreciate your vote to serve you for another four years as a member of the Board of Supervisors. Stay with a proven candidate, you need to re-elect Tom Determann.
Ron McGauvran
Clinton
Commented
