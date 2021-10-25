CHARLOTTE — Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlotte will host their annual fundraising supper from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. The menu will include roast beef, pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, creamed peas and carrots, homemade dressing, salads and desserts. This will be a drive through carryout meal. Tickets are available at First Central State Bank in Goose Lake. Cost is $12 for adults, $7 for children 5 to 12 and preschoolers are free.
TYPED 10/25 RUN SOON - IMMANUEL CHURCH SUPPER SUNDAY 10/31
Trending Video
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
John J. "Jack" Braden, 88, of Clinton, passed away, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Prairie Hills - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
MAQUOKETA [mdash] Vera H. "Tootie" Medinger, 98, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Maquoketa Care Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 25, 2021, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Vis…
Most Popular
Articles
- Girlfriend changed her tune
- Whiteside County parents join lawsuit against Illinois governor
- Two charged with stealing $4,000 in tools from construction trailer
- New Illinois congressional maps unveiled ahead of fall veto session
- Going for it: Gruver balances football, cross country his senior year
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Doran trial delayed until April 4
- Storm rally, beat Eagles 35-20
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Camanche mayoral candidates weigh in on city issues
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.