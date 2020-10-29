CLINTON — An audit report was recently released for Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center. The Center had public support and revenues of $2,736,646 for the year ended June 30, 2020 which is a 14 percent decrease. Public support included $170,466 from Clinton County and revenue included $1,876,556 of patient fees and Title XIX. Expenses for the Center's operations totaled $2,821,874 a 5.9 percent decrease. Expenses included $352,885 for community services, $2,094,087 for mental health center programs and $598,459 for support services. A copy of the audit report is available for review in the Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State's website, https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/reports.htm.
