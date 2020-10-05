3 PHOTOS OF BARN PAINTED - BEFORE AND AFTER
CLINTON — Soaring Eagle Nature Center will host their annual Fall Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 in the newly painted nature barn. A big thank you to all who helped paint the barn and with tree cleanup after the derecho. We couldn't have done it without your help.
Things will look a bit different this year due to COVID, but put on your spookiest face mask and come join in the fun. The event will include hot dogs and smores over an open fire, hot chocolate and apple cider, nature scavenger hunt, hay rack rides guided walks on trails, prizes and pumpkins to take home and decorate. Everyone is invited to attend.
