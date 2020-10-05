CLINTON — The Unity Center of Clinton, 562 5th Ave. S., is hosting a program on inner peace and discerning right action in trouble times from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. This program will give you practical tools to guide you to right action and restore your inner peace. Participants are invited to arrive at 6:15 p.m. for a time of fellowship prior to the presentation, and asked to wear masks and practice social distancing per CDC guidelines. Reservations are not necessary. The program will be moderated by Rev. Ellen Debenport and participants will be Rev. Sheila McKeithen, Rev. Wendy Craig-Purcell and Rev. Michael Gott, Senior Minister
