FULTON, ILL. — Unity Christian School released their first quarter honor roll. Students achieving a 3.67 to 4.0 gpa include: seniors - Andrew Appel, Emma Gabbard, Garrett Hlubek and Sofia Scott; juniors - Ty Bickelhaupt, Lauren Steinhauer and Maizie Wicklund; sophomores - Andy Eslick, Marissa Gabbard, Gabe Marcum, Michelle Striley, Alli Tegeler, Katie Wilbur and Carrie Willoughby; freshmen - Luke Holesinger and Samm Wilbur; 8th grade - Sophi Leathers and Isy Middendorp; and 7th grade - Emily Merema and Willow Torres. 3.34 to 3.66 gpa include: seniors - Weston Hintz and Eden Torres; sophomores - Sarah Freeman, Molly Meurs, Faith Pluister and Olivia Woessner; freshmen - Anthony Bush and Beth Freeman; 8th grade - Dylan Wilkinson and Nathan Woessner; and 7th grade - Abigail Middendorp and Levi Tegeler. 3.0 to 3.33 gpa include: sophomores - Daniel Bork and Grace Paisley; freshmen - Carsen Bennett and Carter Marten; 8th grade - Amber Eslick, Jackson Paisley and Lilleigh Pluister; and 7th grade - Abigail Freeman.
UNITY HONOR ROLL
