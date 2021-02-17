CAMANCHE — An audit report on the City of Camanche was recently released. The City's receipts totaled $5,546,939 for the year ended june 30, 2020, a 8.9 percent increase from the prior year. Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2020 totaled $5,792,469, a 6.7 percent increase from the prior year. The increase in receipts is due to increased charges for service, operating grants and property taxes received. The increase in disbursements is due primarily to increased public safety expenditures in the current year.
The City's audit reported three findings for FY20. A significant deficiency was reported for segregation of duties and material non-compliance was reported for expenditures exceeding the amount budgeted in the public safety function. There was also immaterial non-compliance reported for the Annual Urban Renewal report not agreeing with City records. Recommendations were provided to address each of the audit findings.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the City Clerk's office, the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State's website, https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
