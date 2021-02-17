CLINTON — An audit report was recently released for the Clinton Community School District. The District's revenues totaled $55,5369,846 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 1.2 percent decrease from the prior year. Expenses for the year ended June 30, 2020 totaled $52,846,205, a 1 percent decrease from the prior year. The decrease in revenues is due to a decrease in charges for services, operating grants, contributions and restricted interest, property taxes, revenue in lieu of taxes, unrestricted investment earnings and miscellaneous revenues. The decrease in expenses is primarily due to a decrease in instructional expenses and non-instructional programs.
The District's audit reported four findings for FY20. A significant deficiency was reported for financial reporting, material non-compliance was reported for deficit fund balance(s) in the Student Activity Fund and immaterial noncompliance was reported for expenditures exceeding the amount budgeted in the other expenditures function and certified enrollment variances. Recommendations were provided to address each of the audit findings.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State's website, https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
