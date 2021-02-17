CAMANCHE — Au audit report was recently released on the Camanche Community School District. The District's revenues totaled $13,008,590 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 7.9 percent decrease from the prior year. Expenses for the year ended June 30, 2020 totaled $13,393,822, a 1.5 percent increase from the prior year. The decrease in revenues is due to decreased charges for services, property tax and unrestricted state grants. The increase in expenses is primarily due to an increase in instructional expenses.
The District's audit reported one finding for FY20. A significant deficiency was reported for segregation of duties. Recommendations were provided to address the audit finding.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State's website, https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
