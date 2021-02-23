STERLING, ILL. — The Bi-County Special Education Cooperative will be conducting screenings of preschoolers through May. Parents who have children between the ages of two years and seven months and five years and three months as of February 2021 can contact their local school district to schedule a screening appointment. Screening dates, times and places are as follows:
nMorrison, Feb 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; March 6, 8 a.m. to noon; and March 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Morrison Northside School. Call (815) 772-2153
nRock Falls (including Montmorency and East Coloma), April 19, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only at Riverdale Preschool Center. Call 625-5280.
nChadwick/Milledgeville, Feb. 17, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Chadwick School. Call (815) 225-7141.
nErie Elementary, March 17, 3 to 6:45 p.m.; March 19, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Erie Elementary Annex Building. Call (309) 659-2239, ext. 2512.
nSterling, March 5; April 9; May 7, by appointment only at Jefferson Elementary School. Call (815) 622-2093.
nRiver Bend, March 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; April 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only at Fulton Presbyterian Church. Call (815) 589-2309.
nProphetstown/Lyndon/Tampico, March 10, noon to 7 p.m.; March 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Unit Office, 79 Grove St., Prophetstown. Call (815) 537-2345.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.