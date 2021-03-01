MORRISON, ILL. — The Whiteside County Highway Department announced that spring weight limits for county highways will go into effect Monday, March 8 and will remain in effect until further notice. Township roads may vary so it is suggested that each township be contacted regarding their postings. For more information call the Highway Department at (815) 772-7651.
