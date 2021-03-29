CLINTON – An audit report was recently released on the City of Clinton. The City's revenues totaled $45,882,389 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 2.3 percent decrease from the prior year. Expenses for City operations for the year ended June 30, 2020 totaled $51,019,312, a 1.3 percent increase over the prior year. There were 10 reported findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 112 and 121 of this report. The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, material amounts of receivables, payables and cash not property recorded in the City's financial statements, the lack of utility billing reconciliations, lack of subrecipient monitoring and disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts. The City was provided recommendations to address each of the findings. Seven of the 10 findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the City's operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as watchful and responsible care a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State's website, https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/.
