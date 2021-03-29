FULTON, ILL. — The Schmaling Public Library is preparing for their Summer Reading Program to be Held June 14 to July 24. This year's theme is "Tails and Tales" and will include new and different activities, all modified to make it safer for patrons. Donations are always appreciated and helps provide this literacy program to area children. The donations go towards activities, crafts, special programs and prizes.
For more information on the Summer Reading Program or on how to make a donation, call (815) 589-2045 or email fulpublib@mchsi.com.
