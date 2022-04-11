DEWITT - A Shred Event will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the First Central State Bank, 914 6th Ave. in DeWitt. There is no charge to participate and everyone is welcome to attend.
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 1:24 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
CAMANCHE [mdash] Alice Mullen, 90, of Camanche, passed away, Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Alverno. Alice is survived by 3 children, one step-son, and several grand & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Guy Rogness, husband William (Bill) Mullen, Larry & Eric Mullen.…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.