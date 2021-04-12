GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake Senior Citizens will resume meeting beginning at 1 p.m. April 21 at the Goose Lake Senior Center. There will be no potluck at this meeting, just card playing. All seniors are welcome to attend. For additional information contact Jan Bormann at (563) 577-2243.
