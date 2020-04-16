Sorry it took awhile to submit this - a lot going on. I was only going to respond to Mr. Ross's great letter in the paper. It was about forgetting our differences, working together and being good Americans. Yes - we need to do all these things! Then I read Mr. Shield's response to peoples comments on his first letter. I don't know if his letter was coincidentally in the April 1 edition of the Herald or not, but he said he was 'amused' by the comments. This is no time to be amused by current events! We know Mr. Shields has 'drank the Kool-aid' - but you look back not too long ago when Trump said "We only have 10 cases - when the weather warms up these things will go away - they always do." Mr. Shields tries to blame the Obama Administration, but they set up the White House National Security Council Directorate for Global Health, Security and Biodefense to prepare for future pandemics. This was one of the first programs Trump eliminated when he took office, saying it was unnecessary. Well, 3 years of Mar-A-Lago golf and shaking hands with Putin and Kim Jong-Un - while other world leaders (our allies) shook their heads, here we are, with people dying. Also, in the April 1 edition was the Daily Cryptoquote, to which the answer was, 'It is a fool's prerogative to utter truths that no one else will speak'. Stay healthy everyone!
Chuck Burg
Clinton
