DEWITT - The annual FFA Plant Sale will be now held online due to the Covid-19. Inventory can be viewed at https://dcffagreenhouse.square.site/. Only flowers and succulents are available. You can add items to your cart and pay with a debit/credit card. Items are limited and will be on a first come first served basis. Orders will be delivered to your car on the following pick up days:1 to 5 p.m. April 27 and 29 and from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. May 1. If you need to schedule a different pickup time call or would like to pick up your order before April 27, call (319) 560-9509.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.