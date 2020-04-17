DEWITT —Due to the Covid 19 shutdowns, the following is a list of businesses that are open for carry out only. Call ahead or check with their Facebook page to up to date information. The business include Blondie's Coffee Out Back, Casey's General Store, Chuckie's Tenderloins, DQ Grill & Chill, DeWitt Travel Mart, Hall of Fame Pizza and Wings, Happy Joe's, Jorgies Bar & Grill, Mezcal Mexican Bar & Grill, Murphy's Pub, Randy's Neighborhood Market (Deli carryout), Smilee's Ice Cream, Subway, Sunrise Cafe, Garden Cafe, Old Library, Summit Cafe, and Tycoga Winery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.