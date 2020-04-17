Overcast. High 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 1:35 pm
Clinton, Iowa
DEWITT - The DeWitt Travel Mart is offering free sack lunches for children. The lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Norman Ralph Bolton, 65, of Clinton, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home in Clinton. Private services will be held at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
