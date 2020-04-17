DEWITT — Life Connections Peer Recovery Wellness Center's building is closed through the end of April. Support specialists will continue to serve individuals via phone and video conferencing during regular business hours of 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. More information can be found on their Facebook page, at https://lifeconnectionsrecovery.org or by calling (563) 357-6352.
