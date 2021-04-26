CLINTON — The Clinton Zone of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League recently held their spring rally at Grace Lutheran Church in DeWitt. A mission report was given and plans are underway for the 2022 Iowa East District LWML Convention to be held June 10 and 11 in Cedar Falls, hosted by the Waterloos Zone. The National LWML convention will be held this summer in Lexington, Ky. Information was given on a one day retreat this fall to be held at Camp I-O-Dis-E-Ca. Invitation and registration forms will be available in the summer issue of Alive magazine. Immanuel Lutheran Grace of Grand Mound will host the Fall Rally. No date has been set yet.
typed 4/26 CLINTON ZONE HELD SPRING RALLY
Tags
Trending Video
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Berdea Jane Hugunin, 99, of Camanche, IA, died Sunday at Park Vista, Camanche. A celebration of life is being planned for May 29, 2021. Further arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Camanche district announces mascot finalists
- Clinton couple split $10,000 lottery prize
- Fire damages Clinton home
- City, developer amend agreement as work starts on Wilson Building
- City of Fulton decreases police budget for next year
- Proposed development of former hotel resurrects memories of grandeur
- Rose sentenced to federal prison on drug, firearm charges
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Plum charged with two drug offenses
- Mentor Clinton County to close
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.