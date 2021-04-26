CAMANCHE — The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will hold their monthly meeting May 6 at Imperial Lanes. Speaker will be Tom McEleney from the Showboat. The menu will be fish, chicken and biscuits.
