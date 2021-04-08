CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Wide Garage Sales will be held April 30 and May 1. St. Mark's United Methodist Church is coordinating the event and will be serving lunch both days. To have your address listed you must return the registration form by April 26. Forms are available at these Camanche locations: City Hall, Public Library, Citizens First Bank, Clinton National Bank, 2st Gateway Credit Union, Dollar General, Food Pride, Kwik Star and Casey's and are also available at www.StMarksUMCCamanche.com and at the Camanche Communications Facebook site.
Proper health protection guidelines are encouraged whether hosting a sale or attending, including wearing a face mask, social distancing, using hand sanitizers and not participating if recently ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.