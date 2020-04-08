FULTON, ILL. — Unity Christian School recently released their third quarter honor roll. Students achieving a 3.67 to 4.0 grade point average include: seniors - Nathan Hopkins, Aidan Steinhauer, Shawn Tegeler and Kyra Wicklund; juniors - Andrew Appel and Garrett Hlubek; sophomores - Ty Bickelhaupt, Lauren Steinhauer and Maizie Wicklund; freshmen - Gabe Marcum, Katie Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby and Adam Woods; 8th grade - Luke Holesinger and Samm Wilbur and 7th grade - Sophi Leathers and Isabella Middendorp; 3.34 to 3.66 gpa - junior - Sofia Scott; freshmen - Alli Tegeler and Olivia Woessner; 8th grade - Anthony Bush, Landon Crocker, Beth Freeman and Emma Holesinger; 7th grade - Nathan Woessner; 3.0 to 3.33 gpa - seniors - Aaron VanderEide and Josh Wiebenga; freshmen - Daniel Bork, Andy Eslick, Sarah Freeman, Molly Meurs, Faith Pluister, Michelle Striley and Olivia Woessner; 7th grade - John Carter, Jackson Paisley and Lilleigh Pluister.

