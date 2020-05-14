i for one will miss the regular weekly editions of the Clinton Herald. I don't think it's a bad newspaper. I'm not knocking it but I think reducing the editions per week is either a reflection of our town's local economy or our population which we will see when the census figures are released. I would rather read a printed physical edition. Forgive me I'm old fashioned - trained in journalism to the hilt. Many don't remember, but such local businesses as Paul's Discount (r.i.p) and Bond Walgreens would take out full page ads. These would be posted on the pillars/columns in the stores. Walgreens would let customers tear out coupons from the ones on the columns. We will have stores, but not the rich variety of them downtown which we had two decades ago. I hope the Clinton Herald will eventually publish 5 times a week again.
John Forrest
Clinton
Commented
