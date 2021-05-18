CLINTON — The XI Gammo Rho Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met with 5 members present. Officers for the upcoming year include Alice Hofer, president; Linda Bailey, vice-president; Wilma Clark, secretary; and Linda Gilbert, treasurer. Donations to the Fulton food pantry and Clinton's Information & Referral were voted on and the treasurer will be sending them a check. The state project is the "Dorothy House" in the Des Moines area. Disucssion was held on the 2022 State project. At the June 10 meeting plans will be made for the final dinner before the summer break.
typed 5-18 BETA SIGMA PHI MET
Trending Video
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Life is full of peaks and valleys
- Clinton woman airlifted after Whiteside County crash
- Stop sleeping with your mother-in-law
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Fulton parents create junior-senior prom, with students' help
- Barges delayed due to grounded boat
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Second team chases record for fastest paddle down the Mississippi
- Callahan sent to prison for felony eluding, burglary, theft
- Clinton's Joe Simpson aiming for the top at state
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.