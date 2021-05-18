CLINTON — The XI Gammo Rho Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met with 5 members present. Officers for the upcoming year include Alice Hofer, president; Linda Bailey, vice-president; Wilma Clark, secretary; and Linda Gilbert, treasurer. Donations to the Fulton food pantry and Clinton's Information & Referral were voted on and the treasurer will be sending them a check. The state project is the "Dorothy House" in the Des Moines area. Disucssion was held  on the 2022 State project. At the June 10 meeting plans will be made for the final dinner before the summer break.

