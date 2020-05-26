These are rough times when we are locked in at the Alverno and no one can come in, not even our families. So the Alverno got busy and made it a Happy Mother's Day. We were given a decorated cake all to ourselves. Then they gave us a very nice card. Cindy came to my room and put a flower around my wrist and gave me a card. She was making rounds to all the mothers here. We all appreciate the staff here at the Alverno for all they do for us and the love they give us. We apreciate also them keeping us safe with this Covid 19. We have no cases of it here so we are very blessed.
God Bless our staff at the Alverno
Norma Hammer
