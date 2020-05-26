It has been my pleasure to have known, worked with and associated with Danny Thomas for the last 30 years. I always found Danny to be professional in his duties as an Arizona peace officer, diligent in pursuing the "bad guys", seeing the investigation to fruition through successful prosecution and possessed of deep concern for the victims and their recovery from the personal trauma they experienced. Danny has left the rarified air of Flagstaff, AZ to return to his roots in Clinton County. Danny firmly believes this is his final calling and that he can bring an ever-increasing level of professionalism and integrity to the Sheriff's office there. Arizona's loss is Clinton County's gain! I so firmly believe in this pursuit by Danny that I can only wish I was a resident of Clinton County to enable me to have the privilege of voting for him. If you are not yet a registered voter in Clinton County I encourage you to get that done and cast your ballot for Danny Thomas, a Clinton County Son, and your next Sheriff!
With Deepest Respect
Retired Trooper and Sheriff Ronald B. Bruce
Lake City, CO
